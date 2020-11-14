1/1
Gerard Thomas Dewane
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerard Thomas Dewane

Town of Sevastopol, Sturgeon Bay - Gerard Thomas Dewane, 68, passed away at home November 1, 2020.

Grew up attending St. James Parish in Cooperstown; graduated from Denmark High School (1970); UWGB (1986). Taught fifth grade at Sunset Elementary School for 10 years and Social Studies at T.J. Walker Middle School for 15 years in Sturgeon Bay; worked at Hands On Art Studio in Fish Creek in retirement. Loved teaching, music, nature, and animals.

Deeply missed by his wife, Judy "Jude"; brother and three sisters, Terry Dewane of Brussels, Mary (Bob) Rosek of Stevens Point, Kathleen Masse of De Pere, and Ruthann (Don) Dunphy of Gleason; siblings-in-law, Kay Dewane of Fairfield, CA, John Wiest of the Town of Erin, and Jean Howard of Menomonee Falls; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Sheridan Patrick Dewane and Dorothy Margaret (nee Fitzgerald) Dewane; brother, Tim Dewane; parents-in-law, Jack and Eunice (Drollinger) Wiest; siblings-in-law, Patrick Masse, Jim Howard, and Joanne Dewane.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.

Memorials in Gerard's honor are appreciated for the Wisconsin Humane Society-Door County Humane Society, Door County Habitat for Humanity, or a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. View the complete life story obituary tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved