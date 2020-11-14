Gerard Thomas Dewane
Town of Sevastopol, Sturgeon Bay - Gerard Thomas Dewane, 68, passed away at home November 1, 2020.
Grew up attending St. James Parish in Cooperstown; graduated from Denmark High School (1970); UWGB (1986). Taught fifth grade at Sunset Elementary School for 10 years and Social Studies at T.J. Walker Middle School for 15 years in Sturgeon Bay; worked at Hands On Art Studio in Fish Creek in retirement. Loved teaching, music, nature, and animals.
Deeply missed by his wife, Judy "Jude"; brother and three sisters, Terry Dewane of Brussels, Mary (Bob) Rosek of Stevens Point, Kathleen Masse of De Pere, and Ruthann (Don) Dunphy of Gleason; siblings-in-law, Kay Dewane of Fairfield, CA, John Wiest of the Town of Erin, and Jean Howard of Menomonee Falls; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Sheridan Patrick Dewane and Dorothy Margaret (nee Fitzgerald) Dewane; brother, Tim Dewane; parents-in-law, Jack and Eunice (Drollinger) Wiest; siblings-in-law, Patrick Masse, Jim Howard, and Joanne Dewane.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.
Memorials in Gerard's honor are appreciated for the Wisconsin Humane Society-Door County Humane Society, Door County Habitat for Humanity, or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. View the complete life story obituary tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
