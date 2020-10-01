Gerard "Jerry" Van CuykHilbert - Gerard "Jerry" Van Cuyk, age 80, a Hilbert resident, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. Jerry was born on July 7, 1940 in Kimberly, son of the late George and Cora (Hermus) Van Cuyk. He was a graduate of Kimberly High School. Jerry then served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1965. In 1963 he married the former Sandra "Bunny" Vollmer. She preceded him in death on September 15, 2016. Jerry was employed by Van Thulls Bakery early in life and it taught him the love of baking and cooking. There was never a bakery in his mind that could make donuts as good as Van Thulls Bakery in Kimberly. Jerry worked at Tecumseh in New Holstein, WI for 30 years and part time at Calumet Cheese for a time. He made many lifetime friends at Tecumseh, and he retired from there in 2002. He was a member of the Hilbert Lions Club, Hilbert Fire Department, Catholic Order of Foresters and served on the Hilbert School Board. He had a love for snowmobiling, bowling, the Packers and spending time with his wife, daughters and grandkids. One of the greatest things that brightened his day was having his favorite fur friend Zoey come over to visit. Many asked, who's dog is it really? Jerry will be missed by his 4 daughters: Doreen (Tim) Kleist, Brillion, Connie (Doug) Daniels, Townsend, Kris (Randy) Baeten, Hilbert and Pam Van Cuyk, Hilbert; 10 grandchildren: Chad (Julie) Kleist, Ben Kleist, Cassie (Luke) Propson, Daryl Kleist, Jessica (John) Westphal, Justin Schmitt, Michael (Genna) Schmitt, Stephanie (Joshua Kurscheidt) Baeten, Rachel Baeten, Jerin Van Cuyk; eight great-grandchildren: Christopher & Cooper Kleist, Kinley Kleist, Chase & Jaxin Westpahl, Mazzie & Dechlan Schmitt, and Baby Kurscheidt on the way. He is also survived by three sisters and one brother-in-law: Joan (Vern) Roepcke, Rose Thiel, Mary Aerts; one brother: Leroy (fiancé Ruth) Van Cuyk; sister-in-law: Elaine Van Cuyk; and other in-laws: Bob (Julie) Vollmer and Margie (Bob) Gosz. He was preceded in death by his wife: Bunny; his parents; two brothers: Francis and Casey Van Cuyk; sisters-in-law: Carmen and Chickie Vollmer; and brothers-in-law: Dennis Aerts and Bob Thiel. Private family funeral services will be held at The Pielhop Wieting Funeral Home, Brillion. We would like to thank the staff at Garrow Villa in Brillion for the amazing care and respect you showed our dad. He loved you all! Also, thank you to Dr. Cherian and Dr. Miller and all the nurses who cared for him in the COVID unit at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. The care and compassion you showed him and us will always be remembered and appreciated. Dad you taught us so much about loving and taking care of others. Thank you. You were always there for us and others and we will be sure to carry that on.