Gerhard "Rosy" Rosenlund Jr.Oconto Falls - Gerhard "Rosy" Rosenlund Jr., 88, Oconto Falls, died Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at Meadowbrook Health Care Center. He was born August 30, 1931 in the Town of Oconto Falls to Gerhard and Lena (Hansen) Rosenlund Sr. He was raised on the family farm which he eventually took over. On January 20, 1950 he married Anita Busch at St. John Lutheran Church in Pulcifer and the couple had six children together. In 1988, the couple moved to the Silver Cliff area. Anita preceded him in death on August 7, 1993.On June 30, 1994 he married Sharon Niber in Silver Cliff. Rosy lived most of his life in the area and worked for Michigan Electric until retiring in 1994. Sharon preceded him in death in 2016. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls. Rosy will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.Survivors are his children, Wanda (Gordon) Hannaford, Loveland, CO; Kristine (Kevin) Anderson, Lakewood; Terri (Daniel) Malloy, MN; Glenn (Susan Froelich) Rosenlund, Kelvin "Fuzzy" (Kelly Wolske) Rosenlund, all of Suring; Mark (Penny) Rosenlund, Oconto Falls; Sharon's two daughters, Sandy Kasten, Green Bay; Sue Mikyska, Saukville; 23 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, his two wives, two sisters, Lucille and Golda Rosenlund, an infant brother Reuben, son-in-law Sonny Mikyska and Sharon's daughter Joan Fetterly.Private family services will take place with his burial in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Green Valley.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 S. Chestnut Ave. Oconto Falls, WI.