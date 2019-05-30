|
Germaine Buckbee
Green Bay - Germaine Buckbee, 82, Green Bay resident, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at a local care facility following complications from a stroke. She was born November 15, 1936, in the Town of Wauwatosa to the late Felix and Josephine (Judziewicz) Schell. Germaine graduated from Bayview High School in Milwaukee. Following graduation, she entered the US Marine Corps serving her country from 1956 until her discharge in 1959 at which time continued in the Marine Corps Reserves until 1962. Following discharge from the Marine Corps Reserves she joined the US Coast Guard Reserves where she served 20 years.
Germaine married Ralph Gull in 1964. She then married Charles "Bud" Buckbee in 1991.
He preceded her in death in 2000. Germaine was employed by the Social Security Administration while living in Milwaukee and after moving to Shawano, began working at the Green Bay office, eventually moving to Green Bay. She was very proud of her military career and attended all of the Marine Corps Balls and belonged to the Marine Corps League as well as Amvets Post #11. Germaine enjoyed traveling around the United States with Bud and always loved the day trips to some of Wisconsin's casinos. She also enjoyed playing Bingo with friends at area venues in Green Bay. Germaine loved her family dearly and cherished the time she spent with them.
She is survived by two children, Chantal Hammer (John Daniels), Green Bay and Christopher (Christine) Gull, Shawano; four grandchildren, Cody and Marissa Hammer, Green Bay and Autumn and Margo Gull, Shawano; dear friends, Pat Mork, Sally Jacobs and Sally VanStraten.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Schell, her son-in-law, Steve Hammer and Ralph Gull.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. after 4:30 pm Monday, June 3, until time of service. Memorial Service Monday at 6:30 pm at the funeral home with Deacon Paul Umentum officiating. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano. Online condolences may be sent to Germaine's family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 30 to June 2, 2019