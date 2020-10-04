Germaine "Gerrie" Wesolowski
Pulaski - Germaine "Gerrie" Marie (Velicer) Wesolowski, 79, Pulaski, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Kewaunee on June 17, 1941, to the late George and Elsie (Cherney) Velicer. Gerrie graduated from Holy Rosary School in 1955 and Kewaunee High School in 1959. She went on to continue her education, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Wisconsin State College Oshkosh in 1963, but she didn't stop there. She furthered her pursuit of knowledge by completing her Master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee in 1985.
Gerrie spent three years teaching 3rd grade at Beaumont School in Green Bay, followed by a dedicated 31 years sharing her love of learning with Pulaski's kindergarten children at Fairview and Sunnyside schools. She was a devoted parishioner of Assumption B.V.M. Church, where she had been a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She was also a retired member of the National Education Association and the Wisconsin Kindergarten Association.
As one of the first Girl Scout leaders in Pulaski, Gerrie brought enthusiasm to her troops by serving in various roles for over fifteen years. She also led the Pulaski Bridge Marathon for many years. She enjoyed Retired Teacher Breakfast groups, Bridge groups, Theater groups, and swim class.
Gerrie had a deep love for children; her children, grandchildren, and all the many children she taught over her expansive career. She also loved nature, her flower gardens- especially her many tulips and daffodils. She appreciated music, the arts, sports (especially the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers), travel and playing Bridge. Traveling with her children, grandchildren, and friends brought her a great deal of joy. She had the opportunity to visit all 50 states as well as lands abroad. She loved to live life.
Surviving Gerrie are her two children: Kathy (Mike) Koslowski, Green Bay and Jim (Vicki) Wesolowski, Whitelaw; six grandchildren: Jonathan and Daniel Brumm, Drew and Luke Koslowski, and Zack and Luke Goedeke; one sister, Jan (Dick) Paplham, Green Bay; one sister-in-law, Jan (Jim) Geiger-Velicer, Lenexa, KS; many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Gerrie was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lee Velicer.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. Visitation for Gerrie, with COVID safety precautions in place, will take place Wednesday, October 7th from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 East Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank Lynn and Mark Place for all their care and help over the years.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Wesolowski family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com