|
|
Germaine Zellner
Walhain - Germaine F. Zellner, 92, Walhain, died early Thursday morning, May 23, 2019 at Anna's House in New Franken.
Friends may call 3:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, (Sugarbush), 5930 Humboldt Road, Luxemburg, WI 54217. Parish prayer service 6:30 pm.
Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, Sugarbush. Funeral 11:00 am Tuesday at the church with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating and Cheryl Maricque assisting. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. [email protected]
The complete obituary will be available in Saturday's Green Bay Press Gazette.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2019