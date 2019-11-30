|
|
Gerri Gribi
Green Bay - Gerri Gribi passed away Thanksgiving afternoon. She was loved by many and inspired many more planting metaphorical seeds and actual seeds. She was a unique individual who saw the world from a different angle than most. She always sought to make the world a little fairer and a little kinder. She was endlessly curious, incredibly resourceful, and a great organizer.
Born in Cincinnati, she developed a love of history starting her career at the Cincinnati Historical Society. She moved on and up north to Green Bay to work for the Girl Scouts. Her creative spirit led her to a different calling.
Gerri developed several music presentations including Womenfolk, a study of women's history in song. For 20 years, she traveled the US and Canada performing. Ironically, she hated being among crowds of people, an introvert and proud of it. But please don't spread that around.
She was a very active volunteer. She helped with and served as director for the Friends of the Brown County Library book sale. Her favorite volunteer activity was with the Botanical Garden doing a little bit of everything from directing parking to greeting. She especially enjoyed digging in the gardens herself. Her favorite was the role of garden ambassador.
She is survived by her husband Pete Dignan, sisters Micky and Mary Beth and brother Tony and a slew of friends. You inspired us all.
There will be an informal visitation on Wednesday, December 4 from 3pm to 5pm at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. However, a Celebration of her life will be held sometime in the spring (TBD) also at the Botanical Garden. Watch for announcements. More at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019