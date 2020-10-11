Gerry Dudek
Pulaski - Gerry Dudek, 67, Pulaski, died peacefully Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020, following a short illness. The son of the late Lawrence and Marian (Sentowski) Dudek was born February 25, 1953, in Pulaski, and was a 1971 graduate of Pulaski High School. He had been employed at Paper Converting Machine Company in Green Bay for over 25 years.
Gerry was an avid gardener; his entire yard was dressed in flowers. He loved cooking for large family gatherings. If he had to cook for twenty people there was always food to feed sixty. Gerry always looked forward to decorating for the holidays. He was a good dad and grandpa who enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include two sons and one daughter: Shaun (Jessica) Dudek, Seymour, Sarah (Rick) Trinkner, Avondale, AZ, Evan (Elizabeth) Dudek, Seymour; six grandchildren: Caleb, Loralei, Ascher, and Remy, Alexis, and Bella; four brothers: Tom (Nancy) Dudek, Green Bay, Bob (Alice) Dudek, Krakow, Mike (Geraldine) Dudek, Seymour, and Pat Dudek, Pulaski; his friend, Deborah Wyckoff, Seymour; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Jeffrey Dudek.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Friends are invited to gather with the family after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17th at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will take place in Assumption B.VM. Cemetery.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Dudek family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
The family would like to thank St. Vincent Hospital 9th Floor and Unity Hospice for their care and concern.
