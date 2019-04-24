|
|
Gertrude "Gertie" Roderick
Green Bay -
Gertrude "Gertie" Roderick (nee Wegener), 94, Green Bay, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019. She was born December 1, 1924 in Brown County to the late Otto and Emma (Siebert) Wegener.
Gertie was a longtime employee of the former Larsen Canning Company.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Karen (James) Siegel, Ronald Wegener, Susan (Joseph) Novak, Daniel (Linda) Campbell, and Sandra Scray. She is further survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Armin (Lorna) Wegener, her sister Elaine (John) Campbell, an infant brother and sister; nephews Donald Wegener, Donald Campbell; niece-in-law Sharri Wegener, and nephew-in-law Mark Scray.
Private Service for Gertrude will be held Thursday April 25, 2019 at Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison with Pastor Austen Welter officiating. Burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Wayside will immediately follow the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bishop Court's Memory Unit, as well as Heartland Hospice, for their care and compassion of Aunt Gertie during her final months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019