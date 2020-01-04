|
|
Gertrude Rose (Trudy) Gmack
GREEN BAY - Gertrude Rose Mommaerts Gmack (Trudy), age 89, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 of complications from Dementia. Trudy was born January 27, 1930 in Green Bay to the late John and Mayme (DuChateau) Mommaerts.
One of five sisters, Trudy was chosen as his "farm boy" by her father, assisting him in hunting, gardening, and taking crops to sell at market. Trudy attended Annunciation Grade School and Green Bay West High School, graduating in 1948. During her high school years she worked at Bay Theater (now Meyer Theater) and Retail Credit Company. Trudy met her future husband, Bob, at a Bay Beach dance during their high school years. Trudy and Bob were married October 21, 1950 in the chapel of Annunciation Church. They celebrated 69 years of marriage in 2019. Trudy was the bookkeeper for both Gmack Appliance and Drs. Crawford and McNeal.
Trudy was caring, loyal, adventurous, and very creative. A member of the Southwest High Booster Club, she organized the first Southwest Booster Club Fall Craft Sale, which became a big fundraiser. Trudy and her sisters created Halloween costumes which they rented out in the 1960s. She organized an annual 4th of July neighborhood picnic and parade, with over 60 kids participating. Trudy had "tea parties" for neighborhood girls, all coming dressed for the "social event". She hosted parties for the adults too, complete with charades, limbo contests, team activities, and shuffleboard. Trudy enjoyed cards, dancing, traveling, and especially enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, and golf on TV. Family and friends were important to Trudy. She enjoyed spending time with those she loved. Trudy and Bob spent many winters in Florida, and in the warmer months enjoyed time "up north" with friends and family. Trudy was very interested in family history, researching the family's Belgian and German roots. She compiled her discoveries in a large book and made copies for her children.
In 1970, Trudy and Bob's son, John, died in Cambodia during the Vietnam War. In his memory, Trudy, Bob, and family have attended every Memorial Day ceremony at the Vietnam memorial since services began 43 years ago.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Bob; two daughters, Jill (Gary) Amel, and Nancy (Jim) Fonder; two sons, Jim (Lois Karls) Gmack, and Joel (Lynn) Gmack. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jon Amel, Jennifer (Mark) Ronsman, Toni (Ian) Wilson, Beth (Keith) Kerrigan, Lisa (Andy) LaLuzerne, Jordan Gmack, Elyse Gmack, Brock Carlson, and Reid Carlson. Trudy is further survived by eight great-grandchildren, Nolan Wilson, Carter Wilson, Blake Kerrigan, Parker Kerrigan, Paige Kerrigan, Zoey Ronsman, Madelyn LaLuzerne, and Eva LaLuzerne.
Along with her son John, Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mayme (DuChateau) Mommaerts, one stillborn son, Jerome, her sisters and their spouses, Lorraine (Dick) Massey, Bernice (Bernie) LaLuzerne, Bonnie (Dick) Barrette, and Millie (Vern) Bain, along with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. C. W. Crawford and Marion Crawford, one niece, Karen (Crawford) Murrill, and two nephews, Mark Massey and Steve Barrette.
Services will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, Green Bay. Visitation at the church is from 3:00 to 5:00 on Tuesday, January 7, with a service to follow. Father Willard Van De Loo will officiate with Sister Marla Clercx assisting. Pfotenhauer East is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family thanks Trudy's nephew, Bill Crawford, and nieces Mary Crawford, Sally LaLuzerne-Oi, and Carol Gibson for their love and concern, as well as Trudy's friends who visited her while she was at Allouez Parkside. She truly enjoyed your visits. Our gratitude goes out to Allouez Parkside staff, especially Stephanie, Kris, Wendy, Kelly, Ashley, and Erinna, along with her physician, Paula Ferron. Thanks also goes to Gina, her nurse from Unity Hospice, as well as Kristin, her Unity social worker, for their wonderful care and concern for Trudy.
A memorial fund has been established in Trudy's name for Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 224 in Green Bay and the of Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020