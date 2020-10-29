Gertrude Sarah Schmidt
Algoma - Gertrude Sarah Schmidt, 95, Algoma, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Autumn's Journey. She was born March 28, 1925 in the Town of Red River to the late William and Louise (Paul) Flavion.
Gertrude married Eldor Schmidt April 19, 1947.
She worked for the US Plywood and then the Algoma Memorial Hospital and Long Term Care for 35 years.
Gertrude was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Algoma. She enjoyed her time with all of her grandchildren, playing cards, watching the Brewers and Packers.
She is survived by her two sons, Wayne R. (Karen) Schmidt and Paul (Juanita) Schmidt, all of Algoma; six grandchildren Kevin Schmidt and special friend Heather, Tim (Kelly) Schmidt, Phil (Jenny) Schmidt, Trisha Schmidt, Peter (Devin) Schmidt all of Algoma, and Carl (Colleen Nordine) Waterstreet, Sturgeon Bay; 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents William and Louise Flavion, her husband Eldor on January 10, 2005, three brothers and three sisters-in-law Henry (Gertrude) Flavion, Gerald (Ruby) Flavion and William (Betty) Flavion Jr.; seven sisters and six brothers-in-law Florence (Henry) Degrave, Esther (Charles) Englebert, Mildred (Elmer) LeCaptain, Grace (Elroy) Pilgrim, Lucy (Richard) Dellis, Loretta (Francis) Parkos, Virginia Bergene and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a public visitation, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church from 12:00 PM until the time of services at 2:30 PM with Rev. Joel McKenney and Rev. John Moll officiating. Burial to follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma.
There will be a larger Celebration of Gertrude's life at a later date do to the Covid-19 Virus.
The family wants to give a very special thank you to Jenny and the staff at Autumn's Journey for all the care and kindness given to Gertrude during her stay there.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Wearing masks and social distancing will be required at the church.