Gery F. Johnson
Evansville - Gery F. Johnson, 65, of Evansville, IN, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 26, 1954, to the late Dolor (Dell) and Mary (Pat) Haigh Johnson.
Gery loved to travel and never met a stranger. He especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren, Reagan and Walker. He was an avid sports fan and supported his favorite teams; The Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Stephanie (Griffis) Johnson; son, Matthew Johnson (Kate Byrne); grandchildren, Reagan and Walker Johnson; sisters, Gail Luedtke (Bill) and Gwen Finley (Hal); extended family, Betty Griffis, Ken Harshburger and Linda Harshburger.
Visitation was held at Alexander East Chapel in Evansville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilda's Club of Evansville, Deaconess Hospice or .
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderEastChapel.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019