Gilbert H. Meister
Algoma - Gilbert "Gibby" H. Meister, 83, Algoma, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Gilbert was born on September 21, 1935 to the late Hank and Elizabeth (Blahnik) Meister. He graduated from Brussels High School in 1954. He later married Ruth Rankin on June 13, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Algoma. Gibby loved fishing and hunting with his sons, Al and Dean. Later, he enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and giving them rides with his lawnmower and wagon. He enjoyed caring for his lawn, feeding his geese and ducks. Gibby worked at Algoma Hardwoods for many years as a forklift operator. After retiring, he enjoyed being "noon playground supervisor" at St. Mary's School.
Gilbert is survived by his wife, Ruth Meister; son, Al (Wendy) Meister; and grandchildren Spencer Meister (fiancé Amy), Brittany Meister (friend Bryan), Ashley (Eric) Huss, and Alex Meister; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Avery, and Connor Huss; step great-grandchildren, Justine, Hailey, Kaydance, and Jordynn; brother-in-law, Ralph Zimmer; sister-in-law, Helen Massart; nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Dean Meister; his parents, Henry and Elizabeth Meister; sisters, Carol Fischer and Ann Zimmer; father and mother-in-law, Lucy and Charles Rankin; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy Massart , Harold (Marion) Rankin, Marie (Elmond) Herison, Ester Rankin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9-11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Algoma. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am with Fr. Alvin Amadi officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Algoma. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.wiesnermassart.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice for their care of Gilbert.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2019