Gilbert Spude
Luxemburg - Gilbert Ernest Spude, 79, of Luxemburg, passed away at his home on January 21, 2020. He was born February 25, 1940, in Nasewaupee to Louis and Martha (Grovogel) Spude. Gilbert graduated from Brussels High School and on November 11, 1961, he married Diane Marie Engebose at St. Francis Church in Duvall.
For many years Gilbert worked as a mason, owning and operating a masonry business with his brother, Eugene. In his retirement, he worked the family farm and continued to help others with mason work. Gilbert loved snow plowing and mowing lawns, he also liked to play cribbage with family and friends, doing puzzles, bird watching, "raiding" gardens and dancing in his earlier years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Gilbert is survived by his wife, 6 children, Tammy (Mark) LeBotte, Algoma; Tim (Mary) Spude, Denmark; Gerry (Lisa) Spude, Luxemburg; Joe (Marci) Spude, Brussels; Julie Thiry (Tom), Brussels; Jennifer (Charles) Karsten, Brussels; daughter-in-law Jane (Matt) Anderson; 32 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Regina Simon and Janet Bouche; 2 brothers, Albert Spude and Donald (Angela) Spude; in-laws, Milton and Sharon Engebose, Patsy and Lloyd Everard, Nancy Hawkins, Brenda and Kiko Torres; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepparents Harry and Blanche Jeanquart; son Todd; grandson Spencer Spude; great-grandson Levi Spude; brothers, sisters, and in-laws.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with a prayer service to be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish in Brussels on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Special thanks to all of Gilbert's health care professionals, Father Edward Looney, family and friends who provided such wonderful care and support throughout the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020