Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:30 PM
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Francis and St. Mary Parish
Brussels, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Francis and St. Mary Parish
Brussels, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Spude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Spude


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Spude Obituary
Gilbert Spude

Luxemburg - Gilbert Ernest Spude, 79, of Luxemburg, passed away at his home on January 21, 2020. He was born February 25, 1940, in Nasewaupee to Louis and Martha (Grovogel) Spude. Gilbert graduated from Brussels High School and on November 11, 1961, he married Diane Marie Engebose at St. Francis Church in Duvall.

For many years Gilbert worked as a mason, owning and operating a masonry business with his brother, Eugene. In his retirement, he worked the family farm and continued to help others with mason work. Gilbert loved snow plowing and mowing lawns, he also liked to play cribbage with family and friends, doing puzzles, bird watching, "raiding" gardens and dancing in his earlier years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, 6 children, Tammy (Mark) LeBotte, Algoma; Tim (Mary) Spude, Denmark; Gerry (Lisa) Spude, Luxemburg; Joe (Marci) Spude, Brussels; Julie Thiry (Tom), Brussels; Jennifer (Charles) Karsten, Brussels; daughter-in-law Jane (Matt) Anderson; 32 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Regina Simon and Janet Bouche; 2 brothers, Albert Spude and Donald (Angela) Spude; in-laws, Milton and Sharon Engebose, Patsy and Lloyd Everard, Nancy Hawkins, Brenda and Kiko Torres; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepparents Harry and Blanche Jeanquart; son Todd; grandson Spencer Spude; great-grandson Levi Spude; brothers, sisters, and in-laws.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with a prayer service to be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish in Brussels on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com

Special thanks to all of Gilbert's health care professionals, Father Edward Looney, family and friends who provided such wonderful care and support throughout the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -