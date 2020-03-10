|
Gilbert Sundquist
"I did it my way."
Gilbert P. Sundquist, 74, Oneida, passed away in the early hours of March 10, 2020. The son of Walter F. and Gladys A. (Cornelius) Sundquist was born in Oshkosh on April 28, 1945.
Gilbert was a racecar driver in his youth, and his car was #86. He was a big fan of Elvis, his oldies music and of course the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Sundquist, Oneida, and Darcy Wheeler, Arizona. He is further survived by his brothers, John, Clifford (Joyce), Leo and Jeff (Linda) Sundquist; sisters, Marilyn (Bob) Deffibaugh and Nancy Hyler; as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gladys, brothers Walter and Charles "Chuck," siblings-in-law Holly and Ken, and well as other members of his extended family.
Family and friends may visit at Assembly of God Church, N7321 Olson Road, Oneida, WI, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family would like to extend thanks to the 4th floor staff of St. Vincent Hospital for their care of Gilbert.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Sundquist family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020