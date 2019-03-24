|
|
Gillian M. Remington
Lena - Gillian M. Remington, 81, Lena, WI passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach, FL. She was born at Oakwood Nursing Home, Northampton, England on April 30, 1937 to the late Sydney and Constance (Whiting) Bewley. Gill and her sister, Lynn were raised in Northampton. On August 6, 1960, she married U.S. Air Force member, George Henry Remington of Green Bay.
Anyone that knew Gill, knew that she loved shelties, the Packers, and tennis. She spent her winters in Fort Walton Beach, FL with all her friends from the British wives' club. Gill always went out of her way to make guests feel welcome. She especially loved being a doting grandma to Hunter, and looked forward to the times they could spend together.
Gill is survived by her son, Lee (Marilyn) and her beloved grandson, Hunter. She is further survived by her sister, Lynn Goodman.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jay in 1988; her husband, George in 2003; and her parents, Sydney and Constance.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, followed by a Memorial Service to honor Gill's life. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019