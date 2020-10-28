Gladys C. Nellis
Dyckesville - Gladys C. Nellis, 96, of Dyckesville, passed away on Sunday evening, October 25, 2020, due to the Covid-19 virus. She was born in Dyckesville on February 21, 1924 to the late Joseph R. and Anna A. (Denis) Vandenhouten. On April 15, 1942, she married Victor L. Nellis at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dyckesville.
Gladys enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing many beautiful crafts, which she shared with her family. She taught herself to hand carve and paint Santa Clauses, which was one of her favorite hobbies. She also was an avid reader. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. When her eyesight began to fail, she would pray three rosaries a day, stating: "I don't need to see to Pray!".
Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Shirley (Noris) Jadin, Nathalie (Roy) Beattie; four grandchildren, David (Estelle Louvel) Jadin, Jenna Jadin, Scott Berry, Pamela (Steve) Sherry; two great grandchildren, Adam and Sarah; special niece, Karen; special nephew, Tommy; further surviving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Victor L. Nellis on December 29, 2006; her sister, Mayme (George) Delveaux; two brothers, Norman (Martha) Vandenhouten, Irvin (Laverne) Vandenhouten; two nephews and other relatives.
Friends may call 9:00 to 10:45 am on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville (N8726 County Line Road, Luxemburg, Wi. 54217). Funeral 11:00 am on Friday at the church. Her final resting place will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Nellis Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Due to the Covid-19 virus please observe precautionary measures by wearing a face covering, social distancing and hand sanitizing.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Autumn Fields Assisted Living for taking care of Our Mother!