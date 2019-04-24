|
|
Gladys Celina Ledvina
Green Bay - Private services were held Tuesday for Gladys Celina (DeGrave) Ledvina. She was born in Green Bay on April 17, 1926, daughter to the late Joseph and Julia (Haulotte) DeGrave. She married George Ledvina on October 8, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 14, 1971. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Chris (Theresa) Ledvina and Sharon Belanger; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also had many nieces and nephews and these special friends, Cindy Stollfus, Mary Berceau and Val Renquin. Gladys retired from Green Bay Plastics in 1991 after working there for 27 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; three sisters; one son-in-law; one sister-in-law; four brothers-in-law. We wish to thank Dr. Wolfram, Unity Hospice and the Cardiac unit at Bellin Hospital.
Mother, we all love you so much!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019