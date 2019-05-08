|
Gladys (Monfils) Jonet
Green Bay - Gladys (Monfils) Jonet, 88, Green Bay, passed away May 5, 2019. Born on September 25, 1930, she is the daughter of the late Jule and Anna (Delfosse) Monfils. On November 15, 1949, she married Harvey Jonet at St. Hubert's Church in Rosiere and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2009. Gladys was employed with the Green Bay School District and volunteered her time at several local organizations. She enjoyed playing cards, gambling, and crocheting, times spent at the cottage at Lake Hilbert, and traveling.
She is survived by her four daughters, Theresa (Merlin) Baenen, Cynthia (Michael) Geohegan both of Green Bay, Monica (Alan) Linwood of Appleton, Rita (Steve) Baretta of Green Bay, twelve grandchildren, Pamela (Jeff) Waise, Michelle (Sean) Eddy, Nichole (Eric) Hunter, Rachel (Matthew) Tompkins, Sean (Sarah) Geohegan, Ryan Geohegan, Justin Gille, Joseph Gille, Jenna (Aaron) Kobs, Jamie Whitehead and fiancee Travis, Madeline Baretta and Frank Baretta; twelve great grandchildren, Alec (Ciara), Samantha, Faith, Morgan, Emmett, Miles, Ethan, Audrey, Owen, Ila Mae, Jamison, and Piper; two brothers-in-law, Ted Ducat and George Ratajczak; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey and many other relatives and friends.
Visitatation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Thursday May 9 from 5 PM until 8 PM. Parish Wake Service at 7 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Friday from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Entombment at Shrine of the Good Shepherd.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dan DeBouche, the caregivers from Autumn's Promise, and the wonderful people at Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2019