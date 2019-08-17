|
Gladys L. Aufdenberg
De Pere - Gladys Lucille Aufdenberg (nee Skidmore) of De Pere, age 97, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1922 in Cincinnati, OH to Carl and Mary (Vance) Skidmore.
In May 1942 she married the late Louis E. Aufdenberg. They were married for 50 years. In 1945, she had her only daughter, Barbara. Gladys worked as a school cook for the Cincinnati Public Schools at Taft High School and Central Fairmont Elementary School for many years. After retirement, she and Louis traveled to Hawaii, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Mexico. In 2007, Gladys moved in with her daughter in De Pere, WI to be closer to family.
Gladys enjoyed cooking, embroidery, working in her yard, listening to Cincinnati Reds games on the radio, eating out, getting her hair done, playing the lottery, and watching her "soaps".
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara (Aufdenberg) Kraus; granddaughter, Kristina (Kraus) Reignier; grandson-in-law, Brian Reignier; sister-in-law, Evelyn Lynn and niece Donna Ober.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Aufdenberg; parents, Carl and Mary (Vance) Skidmore; brother, Carl Skidmore Jr.; sister, Mary (Skidmore) Dornette (Allen); son-in-law, Joseph Kraus; brother-in-law, Robert Aufdenberg (Kay) and sister-in-law, Ethel Kirchner (Joe).
Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Monday, August 19, 2019 from 12 to 1PM. A funeral service will follow at 1PM. Burial will be in St. Joseph's New Cemetery (4500 Foley Rd., Cincinnati, OH). To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to extend a special appreciation for Heartland Hospice and the caregivers at Parkside Allouez Village where Gladys resided for the last few months.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019