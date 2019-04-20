|
|
Gladys M. Jenquin
Green Bay - Gladys Mary Jenquin, 99, of Green Bay, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 1919, to Frank and Ida Destree in Gardner, WI. She married Norman Jenquin on November 23, 1939, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Brussels, WI.
Proud of being a farmer's daughter, she was instilled with a hard-work ethic and the love of outdoors that carried over to Norman's and her farm in Gardner. There they raised their three daughters where Gladys was active in her community, church, 4H Club and especially the Kitchen Band she organized. After retiring in Algoma, they enjoyed making and selling crafts at area craft shows and vacationing with their children and grandchildren.
When Norman's health deteriorated, they moved to Green Bay where he passed away in 1987. She continued to make and sell crafts, became involved in the Senior Center, went on gambling trips with her friends and her niece, Lee Ann Leroy, attended her great-great grandchildren's school activities and enjoyed her senior years.
Gladys lost many dear friends and relatives during her lifetime but was still concerned and interested in the lives of everyone around her. She was proud of her family and loved their visits and catching up on everyone's busy lives. She had a deep faith in God and prayed her rosary daily. Gladys enjoyed many years after Norman's passing with her cat, Cindy, her birds on the feeder and pet fish during her later years.
Gladys is survived by her daughters: Linda (Leroy) Zellner, Elaine (Thomas) Burzinski; her son-in-law, Tom Rickert; grandchildren: Leland (Amy) Zellner, Carren (Randy) Quaintance, Lolita (Michael) Hoge, John (Julie) Berger, Lori (Scott) Hoff, Alex Burzinski; foster grandson, Patrick (Jessica) Phillips; great grandchildren, Sara (fiancé Chris), Kathryn, Jacob, Josh (Amber), Amber (Zach), Alesia (Jared), Philip (fiancée Julie), Mitchel (Desirae), Marisa, Michael (Erica), Justin (Krysta), Justin, Dylan, Caden, Dustin (Bailey), Andy (Amy), Amber, Carissa, Victoria, and David; two great-great grandchildren, Amelia and Levi and several foster great-great grandchildren.
She was greeted in heaven by Norman, her daughter Norma, son-in-law David Berger, and a sister, brothers and in-laws.
Visitation will be at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr., from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating with the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
The family extends a special thank you to her earth angel, Tina Dreweski, from St. Bernard's Parish and her "adopted daughters" of her former roommate, Lynda, Debbie and Julie.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019