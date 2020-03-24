|
Gladys (Regal) Meath
Green Bay - Gladys (Regal) Meath, 79, Green Bay, passed away peacefully March 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on May 31, 1940, in North Chase, she is the daughter of the late Alfred and Verna (LaMountain) Regal. She graduated from Gillett High School in 1959. She then moved to Green Bay where she worked at Boulder Parts and met her husband Thomas Meath. They married on June 27, 1964, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Green Bay. She later worked for Cohodas Bros. and Rock Garden Supper Club. Gladys was happiest spending time with her family, especially her 2 children and 5 grandchildren. She enjoyed planning and cooking for family gatherings, going up to the family's camper near Shawano Lake, volunteering at the church, gardening her roses, reading, and doing puzzles. Gladys will be remembered as being a giver with a heart of gold, always doing what she could to help those in need - a family member, friend, her church, or anyone she knew who could use a helping hand. She will be deeply missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Meath; two children and five grandchildren, Melissa Meath (Green Bay) and her three children, Alec, Jenna and Caitlin, and Michelle (Meath) Madrid (Parker, CO) and her two children, Jaydon and Paige. She is further survived by her sisters, Lucille Socha (Oneida), and Redeena Regal (Green Bay); her brother and sister-in-law Arthur and Jean Regal (Suring); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carson (Darlene) Richter; and brother-in-law Robert Socha.
Due to the many health concerns we are currently experiencing with COVID-19, there will be no public visitation or service. There will be a private service for the family only and a Celebration of Life service scheduled at a later date. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and requests any donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or The American Parkinson Disease Association.
The family would like to thank the staff of Birch Creek, Woodside Lutheran Home, St. Vincent Hospital 7th floor, and Crossroads Care Center for the compassionate heartfelt care of our mother. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020