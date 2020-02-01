|
Gladys Paplham Johanek
Kewaunee - Our loving, kind and generous mother and grandmother, Gladys Paplham Johanek, age 95 of Kewanee died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Kewaunee Health Services Nursing Home. She was born on March 11, 1924 in Kewaunee to the late Ernest and Julia (Blahnik) Schroeder.
She married Gilbert Paplham on September 11, 1943, preceded her in death on June 6, 1987. She then married Daniel Johanek Sr. on December 8, 2001, preceded her in death on January 29, 2009.
She was a member of the Happy Hoppers, Wisconsin Czech Choraliers Carlton Homemakers Club and enjoyed listening and dancing to Polka music. She loved her gardening, baking, cooking, canning and crocheting. She was born with a green thumb and could get any plant to flourish.
Survivors include: Ronald and Kaye Paplham, Kewaunee; Judy Flaherty, IN; June and Nolan Karnopp, Ellisville; Cindy Konop and special friend Joe Dax; Angie and Brian Schulz, Manitowoc; Jenny Paplham, Kewaunee; Richard and Donna Flaherty, Kewaunee; Don and Debbie Johanek, Mishicot; Dave and Nancy Johanek, Manitowoc; Dean and Tammy Johanek, Wausau; Audrey Johanek; twenty-nine grandchildren; thirty one great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren; brother: Tony Kalcik Jr., Kewaunee and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: Sons Carl Paplham; Dan Johanek Jr.; grandson: Rob Serbent; great grandson: Cody Paplham; two brothers: Wallace Schroeder; Robert (Clara) Schroeder and one sister: Grace Hanson.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4th at Holy Rosary Church, Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Alvin Amadi. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Paradise Estates, the first floor nurses at Aurora Baycare Hospital, Unity Hospice and the staff of Kewaunee Health Services for the care and concern that they gave Gladys and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020