Gladys Stowe
Allouez - Gladys Marie Stowe, age 97, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. The daughter of the late Joseph and Edna (Brandel) Broker was born March 4, 1922. She married Gordon Stowe on October 26, 1940 in New Holstein, and he preceded her in death in 2003. She was a lifetime member of the Post 2113 Auxiliary of De Pere.
Survivors include her children Eugene (Diane) Stowe, Sharon (John) Manders, James Stowe and Niala, Dennis (Kathy) Stowe and Mary (Joe) Kubiak and 13 Grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Richard Broker, William Broker, Wallace Broker, Lester Broker and one sister, Lois Heimke; as well as Gordon's family.
Friends and family may visit Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Norbert College Parish at Old St. Joseph Church, on the campus of St. Norbert College, De Pere. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Weber, O.Praem officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gladys' name may be directed to the Wisconsin Humane Society, Green Bay Campus, 1830 Radisson Street, Green Bay, WI 54302.
Our family would like to extend a thank you to the caregivers of Allouez Sunrise Village, Unity Hospice, Odd Fellow Home, Dr. Cynthia Lasecki and her staff at Bellin.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019