Glen Gore
Allouez - Glen A. Gore, 67, Allouez resident, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at a local hospital following a five year battle with cancer.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, April 26. Parish wake service 7;00 pm Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop, after 9:00 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Saturday at the church. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in name. A complete obituary will follow in the Thursday paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019