Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
333 Hilltop
Glen Gore Obituary
Glen Gore

Allouez - Glen A. Gore, 67, Allouez resident, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at a local hospital following a five year battle with cancer.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, April 26. Parish wake service 7;00 pm Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop, after 9:00 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Saturday at the church. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in name. A complete obituary will follow in the Thursday paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
