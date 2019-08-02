Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Ave
Denmark, WI
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Ave
Denmark, WI
Glen L. Larsen

Glen L. Larsen Obituary
Glen L. Larsen

Denmark - Glen L. Larsen, 86, of Denmark, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Glen was born May 3, 1933 the son of the late Russell and Edna (Olsen) Larsen.

Family and friends may visit at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave Denmark on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00am until 12:45am. A service will be held at 1:00pm with Rev. Andrew D. Zoerb officiating. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
