|
|
Glen L. Larsen
Denmark - Glen L. Larsen, 86, of Denmark, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Glen was born May 3, 1933 the son of the late Russell and Edna (Olsen) Larsen.
Family and friends may visit at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave Denmark on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:00am until 12:45am. A service will be held at 1:00pm with Rev. Andrew D. Zoerb officiating. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019