Glen R. "Stein" Stevens Sr.


1962 - 2019
Glen R. "Stein" Stevens Sr. Obituary
Glen "Stein" R. Stevens Sr.

Green Bay - Glen "Stein" R. Stevens Sr., 55, Green Bay, passed away after a long illness on Monday April 29, 2019. He was born December 29, 1962 to the late Buck and Geraldine Stevens.

Stein had a passion for life, and lived each moment to the fullest. He enjoyed working on cars, riding his motorcycle and hanging with his dog June bug. Family gatherings were also important to Stein, especially the summer corn roasts, and the time he spent with the love of his life, Stein's partner of twenty-three years, Diane Ponfil.

He is survived by his three children; Amanda (Fountaine) Gordon, Glen Stevens Jr., Samantha Stevens and Ida. Nine grandchildren; Treyvian, Quade, Jahzara, Carenza, Kahdeija, Fountaine, Za'myah, Lucy, and baby number nine on the way.

Stein's siblings; Kate Calkins, Beas Daniels, Robin Soldier, Roxanne Katers, Jackie Carter, Jean Stevens, William "Buck" Stevens, Pork (Amy) Stevens, Ray (Lyn) Stevens, Quint "Caveman" Stevens, and Barn (Lori) Stevens. The mother of his children also survives him, Tammy Kott, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Stein was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Rollin Stevens, James Stevens, Toni Whitaker, and Debbie Stevens.

A private family service was held. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere assisted the family with arrangements.

Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.

Special thanks to Dr. Moureau, Dr. Flood, Dr. Heezen, and everybody who has shown such kindness and help to Stein over the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019
