Glen "Red" Raymond DeCleene
Green Bay - Glen "Red" Raymond DeCleene, 66, died from the result of a stroke on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home. He was born June 24, 1952 in Green Bay to the late Oliver and June (Wilson) DeCleene. Glen worked at Larsen Canning Company and did recreational scrap metaling as a hobby. Red enjoyed eagles and had a love for the American Flag.
Red is survived by 3 sisters: Gloria Horkman, Julie Goodletson, and Joann DeCleene; 2 nieces: Rose DeCleene and Jennifer (Chris) Johnson; 2 great-nieces: Lydia Dugan, Scarlett Dugan; 1 great-great-niece Lilliana Paskiewicz.
Red was preceded in death by his parents; his son Jordan DeCleene; his brothers Vernon "Buddy" DeCleene and Ronnie DeCleene and his nephew William Burke. Also preceded in death by his dog, Tasha.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Malcore (East) Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon. A Celebration of Red's life will follow at 12 Noon. Red will be laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Cemetery next to his parents and brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Red's family, in care of Lydia Dugan.
Red' family would like to thank his neighbor Karen, Sandy Popp and his special friend, Karen, for all of their help.
Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving Red's family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019