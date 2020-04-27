|
|
Glen "Guido" VanDeHei
Green Bay - Glen VanDeHei, 62, passed away at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1957, in Green Bay to the late Clarence and Helen (Heezen) VanDeHei. On August 13, 1992, Glen married Jacqueline Brosig. Glen worked as a heavy machine operator for many years. He was an avid Packer fan, loved to cut wood and cutting his lawn. Glen loved spending his time in his prized pole shed.
Glen will be sadly missed by his wife of 27 years, Jacqueline VanDeHei; his son, Mitch (Katie) VanDeHei and his grandchildren, Savannah, Brantley, and Laine; siblings Betty (Dick) Freitag, Terry (Daryl) Hoefs, Bill (Maggie) VanDeHei, Jerry (Sue) VanDeHei, Tom VanDeHei, Mary Stahl, Steve VanDeHei and his special friend, Wendy; brother and sister-in-laws, Kathy VanDeHei, Lynn (Randy) Englebert, Don (Katie) Brosig, Cheryl (Tom) Gerrits, Terry Nitka, Dave (Georgia) Brosig, Ann Brosig, and John (Carrie) Brosig. Glen is further survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and his close friend, Dale Perock.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father and mother in law, Rich and Rosie Brosig, brothers, Joe and Don VanDeHei; brother-in-laws, Ricky Brosig and Dave Nitka.
A private Funeral Service will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. with cremation to follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020