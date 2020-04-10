|
Glenn C. Knox
Oconto Falls - Glenn C. Knox, 86, Oconto Falls, died early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 at Meadowbrook Nurs-ing Home following health complications. The youngest of two boys born to John and Vernal (Leining-er) Knox began life on earth January 24, 1934 in the Town of Osborn, WI. He attended North Osborn grade school, graduating from Seymour High School with the class of 1952.
On July 9, 1955 he married Doris Ganzel at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour. Following their marriage the couple lived in the Valley area where eventually he went to work for Integrity Insurance Co. In 1975, he and his family moved to Oconto Falls where they owned and operated Knox Insurance Agency, focusing on customer service, until retiring in 1998. Glenn never forgot a face and had the gift of gab while always being loyal, caring and hardworking. He was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls and his Christian faith was very important to him. As a man of many skills, he did electrical, woodworking and gardening for himself, his family and countless others. Along with his wife Doris, they enjoyed square dancing, camping and fishing together as well as socializing with their many friends. He also took up golf later in life and enjoyed many rounds at River Island Golf Course. For many years they were involved in Oconto County's Breakfast on the Farm and Fair activi-ties. Glenn served on the Oconto Falls Water & Light Commission and volunteered for Home Respite Care. Glenn will be lovingly remembered as a good husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend.
Survivors are his wife of 64 years, Doris Knox, Oconto Falls; their four children, Carl (Nancy) Meiers-Knox, Appleton; Karen (Scott) Arves, Prior Lake, MN; Connie (Ryan) Rosandich, Duluth, MN; Ken (Amy) Knox, Bayside; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Justin) Riley, Melissa (Curtis) Weisse and Mitchell Arves; Sarah (Phil) Johnson and Ben (Caitlin) Heggestad; Calvin and Jacob Knox; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is further survived by in-laws Geraldine Ganzel, Phyllis Toonen, Robert & Carol Ganzel, Sharon Ganzel, Mavis & Thomas Brownson, Richard & Mary Ganzel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother & sisters-in-law Robert (Marion) Knox. Brothers-in-law Robert Toonen and Kenneth Ganzel.
Private family services were held Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Because of Safer at Home restrictions, a celebration of Glenn's life will eventually take place at Grace Lutheran Church.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. The Knox family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Meadowbrook Nursing Home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020