Glenn D. Henninger
Kewaunee - Glenn Darrell Henninger, of Green Bay and Kewaunee, Wisconsin, passed away from complications of a stroke on July 15, 2020. Glenn was the son of the late Oswald and Lottie Leone (Smith) Henninger. Born October 14, 1932 in Fremont, Wisconsin he was the 10th of 13 children. He graduated from Granton High School in 1950 and went on to serve during the Korean war and was honorably discharged in February of 1955 earning the rank of Corporal. Glenn was married to Beverly (Koutz) who proceeded him in death, July 22, 1996. In Glenn's younger days he enjoyed playing softball. Later in life he enjoyed playing cards and a good pool game. Glenn was very passionate about cars and trucks; of all the vehicles he had over the years his favorites were his 1968 Pontiac Grand Prix and then various Lincoln's. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan as well.
Glenn began working for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1967 as a Freight Car Repairer. Following the death of his father-in-law Leslie Bergstrom, Glenn and Beverly went into business in 1972 and owned several service stations in the Green Bay area. He then bought a service station that he and his son Darrell later moved from the corner of Broadway and Dousman and reconstructed on their Ledgeview property, which is still the location of Glenn's 24HR Towing today. Along with towing, the past family business included snow plowing and auto repair.
In 1989 Glenn and Beverly sold Glenn's 24HR Towing to their son and daughter-in-law and moved to Las Vegas. In Las Vegas Glenn worked at various jobs with his last job at Guaranteed Tours. While at Guaranteed Tours he drove a tour bus to Hoover Dam and local attractions. He was proud of being promoted to dispatcher where he kept the drivers organized, the busses running efficiently and on time until his retirement. After retirement Glenn moved back to Green Bay in 1998 with his friend and roommate Bill Charleton. Glenn enjoyed still coming to the shop every day and riding along with his son Darrell in the tow trucks. He loved to see the growth in the different equipment and the business over the years.
Glenn is survived by one sister: Luella (Jack DuBrava), his children, Deborah Henninger, (Richard Sievers) Darrell (Tammy) Henninger, Stacy Jo Sterling, Grandchildren: Michael Seppel, Cody (Kassandra Massart), Alyssa Henninger, nieces and nephews, cousins and one great-granddaughter. Glenn will greatly miss his time with Richard and Deborah's dogs Baron and Hoover and his cat Sierra.
Glenn was proceeded in death by 6 brothers and 5 sisters: Harlow (Louise) Henninger, Lillian (Philip Weller), Nita Irene (Harold Henninger), Oliver Lee (Charlotte), Arleigh (Clara Belle), Carol Joyce (Harlan Hughes), Harold (Ruth), Marion, Kenneth, Eileen, Leslie.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations Funerals and Receptions, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay from 4 to 7 pm. A memorial service will be held at 7 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
Glenn's family is requesting all visitors to bring a face covering and respect social distancing.