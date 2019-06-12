|
|
Glenn E. Bellin
De Pere - Glenn E. Bellin, 79, De Pere, passed away at home on Monday evening, June 10, 2019. The son of Ervin J. and Genevieve (Jandrin) Bellin was born on September 24, 1939 in Lincoln, WI. On January 30, 1960, Glenn married Priscilla Gustman.
Glenn worked at Schneider Transport for his entire career, retiring after 39 years. He belonged to the Green Bay Yachting Club and served as Commodore three times. Being an avid boater and fisherman, Glenn started with a 12' Mirro fishing boat and worked his way to a 32' Carver yacht named "CillaBee." He loved trips to Washington Island, Mackinac Island and Canada.
Glenn also loved deer hunting, spending lots of time in the woods during those magical "legal" deer hunting weeks. When he wasn't hunting, fishing or boating, he spent hours on end just tinkering in the garage… mostly reorganizing his endless boxes of tools and important stuff… hmm?
Vitally important to Glenn was his family. There wasn't a brother's event or gathering that he was going to miss. He adored his children and grandchildren and was so excited as the great-grandchildren started to arrive. You would never find Glenn late for any event - in fact, if he was there on time, he considered it late.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Priscilla; children, Cindy (Terry) VanAsten, Bruce Bellin, Cheri (Brian) Feser and Cassie Bellin; grandchildren, Tyler (Samantha) VanAsten, Travis (Amanda) VanAsten and Hunter (fiancé Elizabeth) VanAsten, Kylie (James) Hollon, Marissa Brouillard and Brandon Bellin, and Logan and Bryson Feser; and great-granchildren, Theo VanAsten, Brooklyn Brouillard, Lilian Hollon, and Eli and Asher Glenn VanAsten.
Glenn is further survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Giles (Cleo) Bellin, Waupaca, Gary (Karen) Bellin, Sturgeon Bay, Bernie (Trudy) Bellin, Franklin, Ernie (Sherry) Bellin, Oshkosh, Bob (Patty) Bellin, Green Bay, Ron (Marsha) Bellin, Luxemburg, and Randy (Deana) Bellin, Green Bay. He is even further survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Boyea (Priscilla's sister) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, brother Glen John, his mother and father-in-law Grace and Al Van Beek, and brother-in-law Bill Boyea.
Family and friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation will continue at church the following morning, June 14, at 9:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father Benny Jacob, O.Praem officiating.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Bellin family. To send online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
We will never forget his departing words when leaving any family member at any time, "Good night, God bless you, I love you!" We love you Glenn, good night, God bless you!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019