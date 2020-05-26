|
Glenn Michael LeFevre
Green Bay - Glenn Michael LeFevre, 67, passed away with his children by his side on Sunday morning, May 24th after a battle with Covid-19. Born in Green Bay to the late Rueben and Bernice (Bortz) LeFevre on April 25th, 1953, and was a graduate of Green Bay West Highschool in 1974.
He married the love of his life, the late Linda Marie (Giese) on May 28th, 1977, at St John the Baptist Church in Howard. He followed in his father's footsteps becoming a truck driver and later an owner operator. He took tremendous pride having the family business and made sure that each of their names were on all the semi-trucks he owned. He most recently was a local driver for CTS in Green Bay and for many years also parked cars with PMI at Lambeau Field for Packer games and other events.
He was passionate about auto-racing where he grew up helping in the pits and would go to local and NASCAR tracks with friends and family to watch the sport. When he wasn't in the stands you could find him riding his Harley or attending Packers, Brewers, and Gambler games with family and friends. He was an enthusiastic teller of dad jokes and paired with his infectious smile he would light up any room he entered.
He is survived by his daughter, Lonie LeFevre of Green Bay, son, Greg and his wife, Betsy LeFevre of Belgium, his brothers and sisters, Jim (Mary) LeFevre, Bonnie (the late Donnie) Egge, Val LeMere, Chuck (Vicki) LeFevre, Elizabeth (Bill) Bomber, his brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of nearly forty seven years.
A visitation and memorial will be at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020