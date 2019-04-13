Services
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
E3306 Krok Rd.
Kewaunee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Pelnar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Pelnar


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenn Pelnar Obituary
Glenn Pelnar

Kewaunee - Glenn Pelnar, age 75 formerly of the Town of Franklin, Kewaunee Coiunty, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 after a extended illness. He was born on October 14, 1943 in the Town of Franklin, to the late James and Gladys (Finnel) Pelnar.

He is survived by his Sister: Shirley Glaser, Two Creeks; a loving niece: Pam (Dr. Ken) Ferentchak, Milwaukee and their sons: Kevin and David and numerous cousins.

Friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 15 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, E3306 Krok Rd. Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. William O'Brien with burial in the Parish Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Algoma Long Term Care for the care and concern that they gave Glenn for the past twelve years. A very special thank you to Fr. Bill O'Brien for his guardianship for the past twenty years.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now