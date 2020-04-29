|
|
Glenn W. LaLuzerne
Allouez - Glenn W. LaLuzerne, 80, passed away on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Glenn was born in Door County on August 11, 1939, to Wilferd and Ella (Bourneville) LaLuzerne.
On August 22, 1959, he married Liela Dequaine at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dyckesville. They were married sixty years. Glenn was a kind, gentle, caring, and loving man. He was employed at American Foods as a supervisor. After his retirement he worked as a school crossing guard for twelve years. Glenn enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling. He traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, and went on many cruises. He loved his flower gardens; having twice won the Allouez Beautification Award. Glenn especially loved being with his family. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren and attending all their sporting events.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Liela; his daughters, Tina Lipp, Vicky (Dan) Posey; his grandchildren, Kayla (Steve) Murphy, Sean Murphy, Brandon Lipp, Casey (Katie) Murphy, and Michael Murphy; his brothers, Murlin LaLuzerne, Lyle LaLuzerne, Lewellen (Ruth) LaLuzerne; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lyle (Carol) Dequaine, Linda (Lynn) Valentine, Lylas (Terry) Dequaine, Loretta Kohlbeck, Lee (Sue) Dequaine, Henry (Mary) Kollross, Larry Dequaine, Lois (Cliff) Van Zeeland; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Charmain Borisoff; sisters-in-law, Donna LaLuzerne, Louella Kollross, Pat LaLuzerne; brother-in-law, Louis Kohlbeck; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arnold and Ruby Dequaine; nephews, Greg LaLuzerne and John LaLuzerne.
Due to current state mandates on social gathering private services will be held. There will be a celebration of Glenn's life at a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.prokowall.com.
Glenn's family extends a special word of thanks to Glenn's neighbors, Steve and Beth Neuville, for their help during Glenn's illness. The family also thanks the caring doctors and staffs of Green Bay Oncology, Unity Hospice, Odd Fellows Home, and to Sheila DeLuca for all the visits when Glenn was in the hospital.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020