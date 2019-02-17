|
Glenn Walter Tesch
Green Bay - Glenn Walter Tesch, 90, Green Bay, WI, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, while visiting family in Tampa, FL.
Glenn Walter Tesch was born to George and Adelaide (Haessly) Tesch on February 27, 1928 in Stevens Point, WI. He was the elder brother of five children. After Glenn completed elementary school, the family moved to Green Bay, WI where he attended East High School. He entered the Army Air Corps after his graduation in 1946. He was stationed at Lackland AB in TX and at Howard AB in Panama and served three years before receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force in 1949. That summer he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Gatske, the daughter of Victor and Nellie (Pamperin) Gatske, at a dance at the Catholic Women's Hall in Green Bay. Always a gentleman, he politely asked the 17-year old if he could call on her. She said, "Yes," and that began a life-long romance that produced three children, four grandchildren and countless precious memories.
After Glenn's graduation from the University of Wisconsin Madison the couple was married on August 29, 1953. Glenn then completed two years of law school before leaving to support his family with a career in the insurance field. He worked nearly four decades for Aetna Life and Casualty Insurance Company before his retirement in 1993. After retirement, Glenn and Pat enjoyed wintering in Florida, traveling to visit children and grandchildren and entertaining friends and family at their homes in Ashwaubenon and De Pere, WI. Glenn was also a devoted volunteer at Resurrection Lutheran Church's food pantry.
Glenn was a life-long Packer fan and a season ticket holder for more than half a century. He and Pat loved to dance and would regale the crowd with their elegant dancing at weddings, parties, dances and family gatherings. Glenn was passionate about his family and cherished all the times the family gathered for Christmases, other holidays and special occasions. He was an active member and long-time lay-leader at Resurrection Lutheran Church since the couple's marriage in 1953. Glenn also loved fishing, golfing, and playing card games, especially cribbage, bridge and poker.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two children, Julie (George "Hal") McNair and Bill (Christine) Tesch; four grandchildren, Jacob Tesch, Ryan McNair, Rebekah (Clark) Amdahl and Ellen McNair; two sisters, Nancy Conard and Nanette; and one brother, Lee. Glenn was especially close to his brothers-in-law, James and Robert Gatske and their spouses, Judy and Joyce. Also grateful for sharing his life are his beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas; his mother and father, his mother-in-law and father-in-law; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Louise; his brother-in-law, Ronald (Nancy) Conard and his sister-in-law, Bonnie (Lee) Tesch.
Visitation will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1024 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 23, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:30 with Rev. Ed Baseman officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be distributed to Resurrection Lutheran Church, Lutheran World Hunger and Life Path Hospice Care of Tampa, FL.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019