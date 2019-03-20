|
|
Gloria Jean M. Otis
Pulaski - Gloria Jean Marie Otis passed into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior and eternal life on March 16, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1944 in Maplewood, WI to Wallace and June (Bavry) Zastrow. She was a 1962 graduate of Algoma High School and graduated from NWTC (Green Bay Vocational School) in 1963.
Gloria married Duane L. Weidner on February 8, 1964 and he passed away in March of 1966. She married Ben R. Otis on May 1972 and, together, they shared 47 years of marriage. Gloria was an office manager for G.M. Hougard & Sons, Reliance Construction Co. and Relyco contractor of Green Bay and DePere, WI. Gloria and Ben also operated a small farm together.
Gloria is survived by her husband Ben Otis, sisters Jelaine Zastrow and Carol Erickson and a brother Kris Kloster and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, June (Bavry) Zastrow, father Wallace Zastrow, brother Kent Zastrow and sister Joy Zastrow.
Gloria's wishes were that there would be no funeral or visitation, but a memorial service at a later date. She asked that any memorial gifts be given to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2160 Packerland Dr., Green Bay, WI 54304.
Gloria's family would like to thank the staff of St. Vincent Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Gloria. Also, a special thank-you to Pastors Leon Ehlert, Justin Diestler, Derrick Kolterjahn, Pastor Nast, Vicar Jacob Limpert and Dr. Mike Pfeifer and the members of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church for their prayers and support for at this very difficult time for our family.
Simply Cremation in Green Bay is serving the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019