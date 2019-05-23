Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria McDevitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jeanne (Reinhard) McDevitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Jeanne (Reinhard) McDevitt Obituary
Gloria Jeanne (Reinhard) McDevitt

Bella Vista, AR - Gloria Jeanne (Reinhard) McDevitt, 76, died peacefully at home on May 17th in Bella Vista, AR, after a brief battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her children, Mike (Lori) McDevitt of Apple Valley, MN and Susan (Craig) McBride of Gig Harbor, WA; grandchildren, Jack (Kelsey), Ty, Cole and Dane McDevitt; great-granddaughter Maddie McDevitt; sisters Kathy (Chuck) Carns of Lodi, WI and Carol Wehrmann (Richard Orth) Grand Junction, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents Valery and Arlene Reinhard and her husband Jack. The family will have a private ceremony at Gloria's favorite vacation destination, Hawaii.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.