Gloria Jeanne (Reinhard) McDevitt
Bella Vista, AR - Gloria Jeanne (Reinhard) McDevitt, 76, died peacefully at home on May 17th in Bella Vista, AR, after a brief battle with brain cancer. She is survived by her children, Mike (Lori) McDevitt of Apple Valley, MN and Susan (Craig) McBride of Gig Harbor, WA; grandchildren, Jack (Kelsey), Ty, Cole and Dane McDevitt; great-granddaughter Maddie McDevitt; sisters Kathy (Chuck) Carns of Lodi, WI and Carol Wehrmann (Richard Orth) Grand Junction, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents Valery and Arlene Reinhard and her husband Jack. The family will have a private ceremony at Gloria's favorite vacation destination, Hawaii.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2019