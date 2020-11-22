1/1
Gloria Lieb
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Gloria Lieb

Mill Center - Gloria Lieb, Mill Center, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 19, 2020, after 80 years of a wonderful life. Gloria was born March 31, 1940, and grew up in Laona. Later she moved to Green Bay where she met her husband, Nicholas. The couple was married July 1, 1961.

Gloria worked at Kropp's Supper Club for over 30 years. She loved volunteering for Special Olympics. Over the years, she volunteered in many capacities and always looked for new ways to help.

Gloria had a soft spot in her heart for pets and was mom to many dogs and cats over the years. Gloria greatly enjoyed watching Packers games with her friends at the bar. She also was an avid reader and liked to complete crossword puzzles. Her favorite TV shows included Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

Gloria loved to travel, her favorite destination being Walt Disney World. A girls' trip on a Disney Cruise was at the top of the list, as well. She also looked forward to weekly adventures at the YWCA for the swimming "social hour" class with the ladies.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law: Pam (Pablo) Chavez and Carla (Al Mortensen) Lieb; siblings: Margaret "Peggie" Simon and John Giles; step-grandchildren: Kaitlin, Alana, Hannah, Allie, Toni, and Vinny; step-great grandchildren and one step great-great grandchild; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Giles; husband, Nick in 1993; sister, Nancy Giles; sister-in-law, Hilda Spychalski; numerous other relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to gather with the family on Tuesday, December 1st, at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. If you feel uncomfortable attending now, a family celebration Blowout will be held in Spring, when the world becomes a better, safer place.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Lieb family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
