Gloria Lois Daniels
Hobart - Gloria Lois Daniels, 68, Hobart, WI, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born on March 8. 1951 in Oconto Falls, WI to Julius Pusich and Olga (Jashinsky) Pusich.
Gloria was a vibrant, energetic, charismatic, giving woman who loved her family dearly. She warmly welcomed everyone into her home. Gloria owned a catering and cleaning business and was a consummate gardener who also loved cooking and baking. She was happiest when entertaining family and friends.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Jim Daniels; her children, Carmen (Ricky) Anderson Sutton, Christopher Anderson, Eric (Jennifer) Anderson, Andrew Anderson, and Brandon Daniels; grandchildren, Keaton Anderson, Bryce Anderson, Zoe Anderson, Grady Anderson, Dex Sutton, Lilou Sutton and Lars Anderson; her sisters and brothers, Adeline Borah, Violet Fabry, Elmer Pusich, Shirley Goebel, Jane Kraby and Jerry Pusich; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Laverne (Schampers) and Norrie Daniels; and sister-in-law, Debra (Daniels) and Mark Kwaterski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius Pusich and Olga (Jashinsky) Pusich.
Gloria was our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, cousin, auntie, and friend. We miss her greatly.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25. A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Gloria's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2019