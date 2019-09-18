|
Dr. Gloria M. Krumrai, D.C.
Pulaski - Dr. Gloria M. Krumrai, D.C., 84, Pulaski, passed away Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019, at her home. The daughter of Bruno and Mary (Nowicki) Klein was born May 5, 1935, in Milwaukee and was a 1953 graduate of Pulaski High School. In 1957, she graduated from the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, IL.
Gloria met Donald Krumrai in 1959, while at a dance at the Swamps in Pulaski. The couple was married June 25, 1960 at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. For over 60 years, Doctor Gloria served the Pulaski community as a chiropractor, helping the people in the area with their healthcare needs. When she was six years old, Gloria suffered a fall down the steps. After a year of unsuccessful treatments she went to a chiropractor, who saved her life. This inspired her to devote the rest of her life to the chiropractic profession.
Gloria was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 337, Pulaski, the Pulaski Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Pulaski Red Hatters. She was also a member of the Pulaski Planning and Zoning Committee, never missing a meeting in the 30 years she served on that committee. For many years she was a judge for the Polka Days Parade. She enjoyed sewing and was quite talented, having sewed her own wedding dress, baptismal garments, her daughter's doll clothes, and snowmobile suits for the family. She traveled for business to Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Europe on two occasions, and South Africa. She was an avid Packers fan and was the biggest fan of the Hofa Park baseball team, where she followed her husband and son while they played for the team. She also gave out quarters to the kids shagging foul balls during the game.
Survivors include her two children: Tammy (Dan) Reinhard and Dr. Dale (Sharon) Krumrai; two grandsons: Jesse and Daryn Reinhard; sisters-in-law: Muriel Klein and Audrey (Allen) Sigl); several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Donald Krumrai, Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ralph Klein; and infant brother, a niece: Terry Vandenberg; and the special dog, Shannon, who was in her life for 14 years.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday. The Parish Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. The visitation continues at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
"I was put on this earth to help people by restoring their health through the use of my hands with chiropractic manipulation." Dr. Gloria Krumrai.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019