Gloria M. Schroeder
De Pere - Gloria M. Schroeder, 87, De Pere, passed away March 5, 2020. She was born June 3, 1932 to Clarence and Emma (Kielgas) Reschke on her grandfather's farm in Sherwood and came a week later to the Wrightstown area where she lived all her life. She married Edward Schroeder on July 23, 1949. They were blessed with five children of which four survive. She loved to travel to LWMS Conventions as well as chaperone high school and 4-H trips. Gloria was also the head of services for a ladies group at church, the president of the local 4-H chapter, and a member of the Wrightstown Historical Society. She enjoyed early morning bible class, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, quilting, and working with various charities. Gloria enjoyed partaking in and making some of the vintage clothing for The Military Road Sesquicentennial wagon train.
Survivors include her four Daughters, Cheri (Ray) Gabriel, Greenleaf, Debbie (Ken) Gilson, Greenleaf, Barb (Pete) Bowers, Kaukauna and Lori (Steve) Bloemer, De Pere; Grandchildren, Bruce and Chris Edinger, Jenie Farrell, Beckie Verstegen, Tracy Golden, Lisa Vande Hey, Kerrie Kappert, Travis Gilson, Jamie, Jason and Jeremy Bowers, Jolene Loritz, Kaitlyn Bieszk, Kelly Bloemer; Great-grandchildren, Tyler Vande Hey, Danielle Vande Hey, Trevor Golden, Gracie and Cooper Kappert, Alex, Terrell and Marshall Edinger, John and Liz Edinger, Eva, Holly and Josie Bowers, Jada Bieszk, Ryker and Taylor Bowers, Paige Gilson, Cole Loritz, Emma, Addie and Caleb Verstegen, James and Jackson Farrell; Brothers, Darol (Ethel) Reschke, De Pere and David (Lynn) Reschke, Kimberly; and Sister-in-law, Betty Reschke, De Pere.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce; granddaughter, Holly; son-in law, Larry Edinger; sister, Donna Schroeder; brothers, Roger Reschke and Wes Reschke; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norman and Emma Schroeder.
Family and friends may visit Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 437 Turner Street, Wrightstown. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Gehl officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Cotter Funeral Home, Compassus Hospice and Alpha Senior Concepts for all their care and assistance.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020