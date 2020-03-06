Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria M. Schroeder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria M. Schroeder Obituary
Gloria M. Schroeder

De Pere - Gloria M. Schroeder, 87, De Pere, passed away March 5, 2020. She was born June 3, 1932 to Clarence and Emma (Kielgas) Reschke on her grandfather's farm in Sherwood and came a week later to the Wrightstown area where she lived all her life. She married Edward Schroeder on July 23, 1949. They were blessed with five children of which four survive. She loved to travel to LWMS Conventions as well as chaperone high school and 4-H trips. Gloria was also the head of services for a ladies group at church, the president of the local 4-H chapter, and a member of the Wrightstown Historical Society. She enjoyed early morning bible class, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, quilting, and working with various charities. Gloria enjoyed partaking in and making some of the vintage clothing for The Military Road Sesquicentennial wagon train.

Survivors include her four Daughters, Cheri (Ray) Gabriel, Greenleaf, Debbie (Ken) Gilson, Greenleaf, Barb (Pete) Bowers, Kaukauna and Lori (Steve) Bloemer, De Pere; Grandchildren, Bruce and Chris Edinger, Jenie Farrell, Beckie Verstegen, Tracy Golden, Lisa Vande Hey, Kerrie Kappert, Travis Gilson, Jamie, Jason and Jeremy Bowers, Jolene Loritz, Kaitlyn Bieszk, Kelly Bloemer; Great-grandchildren, Tyler Vande Hey, Danielle Vande Hey, Trevor Golden, Gracie and Cooper Kappert, Alex, Terrell and Marshall Edinger, John and Liz Edinger, Eva, Holly and Josie Bowers, Jada Bieszk, Ryker and Taylor Bowers, Paige Gilson, Cole Loritz, Emma, Addie and Caleb Verstegen, James and Jackson Farrell; Brothers, Darol (Ethel) Reschke, De Pere and David (Lynn) Reschke, Kimberly; and Sister-in-law, Betty Reschke, De Pere.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce; granddaughter, Holly; son-in law, Larry Edinger; sister, Donna Schroeder; brothers, Roger Reschke and Wes Reschke; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norman and Emma Schroeder.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 437 Turner Street, Wrightstown. Funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Gehl officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank Cotter Funeral Home, Compassus Hospice and Alpha Senior Concepts for all their care and assistance.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -