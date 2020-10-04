Gloria Mae (Verboncouer) Skrivanie
Bellevue - Gloria Mae (Verboncouer) Skrivanie, 91, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born July 17, 1929, in Ludington, Michigan. The family moved to Kewaunee early on where Gloria grew up. She worked for Lorraine's Beauty Shop before moving to Green Bay to work at Dee's House of Beauty and 'Da'Loria's Beauty Salon, a business she owned with her husband Dale. She retired from J.C. Penney's beauty department after 69 years of hair design.
Gloria married Dale on May, 30 1964. The couple was blessed with three children who survive her, Michael Skrivanie, Florida; Deborah Kirkman, Texas; and Michelle Skrivanie who made her home with her mother. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan, Alicia and Nicole; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers Neil and Gale Verboncouer; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Verboncouer; nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Dale on August 14, 1997; her parents and a twin brother Marold "Bud" Verboncouer.
There will be a Memorial Gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 9th at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Sr. Helen Keyzer of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church officiating. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com
.