1/1
Gloria Mae (Verboncouer) Skrivanie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Mae (Verboncouer) Skrivanie

Bellevue - Gloria Mae (Verboncouer) Skrivanie, 91, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born July 17, 1929, in Ludington, Michigan. The family moved to Kewaunee early on where Gloria grew up. She worked for Lorraine's Beauty Shop before moving to Green Bay to work at Dee's House of Beauty and 'Da'Loria's Beauty Salon, a business she owned with her husband Dale. She retired from J.C. Penney's beauty department after 69 years of hair design.

Gloria married Dale on May, 30 1964. The couple was blessed with three children who survive her, Michael Skrivanie, Florida; Deborah Kirkman, Texas; and Michelle Skrivanie who made her home with her mother. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan, Alicia and Nicole; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers Neil and Gale Verboncouer; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Verboncouer; nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Dale on August 14, 1997; her parents and a twin brother Marold "Bud" Verboncouer.

There will be a Memorial Gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 9th at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Sr. Helen Keyzer of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church officiating. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved