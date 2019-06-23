|
|
Gloria Otten
Appleton - Gloria Otten, 78, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Gloria was born November 11, 1940 the daughter of the late Clinton and Laverne (Lafrombois) Hammer.
In 1958 Gloria graduated from St Joseph's Acadamy after her graduation she married her soulmate the late Richard Otten on April 4, 1959. Then, later attended Green Bay Business school. She worked for her dad's business CH Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. After her father passing, she became a nursing assistant at San Luis Manor until her retirement. Gloria loved Elvis, the Packers, and Bird Watching. Gloria cherished family gatherings, she was very caring and loved helping people.
She is survived by her children, Cathleen Kitzman, Steven (Cheryl) Otten, and Robert (Amy) Otten; grandchildren, Stephanie (Joe) Lang, Trever Kitzman, Nicholas (Shea) Kitzman, Dylan Kitzman, Andrew (Andrea) Otten, Amanda (Joe) LaLuzerne, Adam (special friend Jessica Hockers) Otten, and Rebecca (Adam) Harris; great-grandchildren, Karma Lang, Mariah Olson, Brooks Kitzman, Avrick Otten, Emma LaLuzerne, Elias LaLuzerne, Caiden Harris and baby Harris; Sandra (Ron) LeRoy and Susan (Don) Revolinski; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Otten; and son-in-law, Owen Kitzman.
Family and friends may call at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A prayer service will be held at 7:00pm. Interment will be in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank The Bridges of Appleton nursing home staff for their care of Gloria, and the eighth-floor nurses at Appleton Medical Center.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019