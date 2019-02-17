|
Gordon Petersen
Denmark - Gordon A. Petersen, age 94, of Denmark, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2019, with his family at his side. He was born December 10, 1924 in Green Bay, the 4th of 8 kids to Arthur and Nettie (Christensen) Petersen. He served his country in the U.S. Army after WWII and was a member of the American Legion Post 363 in Denmark. Gordon married Beatrice DeVillers and together they shared 67 years of marriage. Gordon helped start up the Norseman Snowmobile Club back in 1972, and was a member of the Denmark Lions Club. For all of his adult life, he was a member of the Denmark Volunteer Fire Department. In 1963, he and Beatrice started their own business, known as Petersen Repair Service. Gordy never went out on a service call without Beatrice. Even though he could not write, Gordy became a licensed master plumber. He loved tinkering in his garage, taking things apart, and fixing lawnmowers. He enjoyed many trips with family and friends in the Winnebago camper. In the last few years, he enjoyed camping trips with his daughter Debbie in Kewaunee.
Surviving Gordy are his wife, Beatrice (DeVillers); children: Judy (Tom) Klika of Denmark, Debbie Petersen of Green Bay, Pam (Kevin) Krueger of Denmark and Charlie (Shari) Petersen of Florida; grandchildren: Deann, April, Chris, Nick, Andrea, Brady, Max, Jessica and Danielle, as well as 10 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law JoAnn Petersen of Green Bay. He is further survived by his sisters: Alice (Joe) Kobes of Denmark and Louise (the late Harlan) Ihlenfeldt of Kewaunee; 2 brothers-in-law: Roland (Sue) DeVillers and the late Lila (Ken) Wyckoff.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Clyde Petersen; great-grandson Kenny G. Petersen; sister Delia Zoken; brothers: Daniel, Joseph, Howard and Alvin; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Harry and Stella DeVillers.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Wednesday, February 20, from 4-8pm. A brief service will be accorded by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Funeral Guard at 7:30pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Andy Zoerb officiating. Full military honors will follow the service at church. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd.
Gordy had a chance to go on the Old Glory Honor Flight with his daughter Pam. An experience that he greatly appreciated.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the Marla Vista Memory Care Unit and Unity Hospice for the special care given to dad.
In memory of Gordy, please direct donations to the Denmark Fire Department or American Legion Post 363 of Denmark.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019