Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Ave
Denmark, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Ave
Denmark, WI
Gordon Petersen


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon Petersen Obituary
Gordon Petersen

Denmark - Gordon A. Petersen, age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2019, with his family at his side.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Wednesday, February 20 (TODAY), from 4-8pm. A brief service will be accorded by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Funeral Guard at 7:30pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Andy Zoerb officiating. Full military honors will follow the service at church. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd.

A full obituary was in the Monday edition and is also available at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
