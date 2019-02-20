|
Gordon Petersen
Denmark - Gordon A. Petersen, age 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2019, with his family at his side.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Wednesday, February 20 (TODAY), from 4-8pm. A brief service will be accorded by the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Funeral Guard at 7:30pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Andy Zoerb officiating. Full military honors will follow the service at church. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd.
A full obituary was in the Monday edition and is also available at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019