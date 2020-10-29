1/1
Gordon Prahl
1935 - 2020
Luxemburg - Gordon E. Prahl, 85, of Luxemburg, died Thursday morning, October 29, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born February 26, 1935, in Kewaunee County to the late Ewald A. and Vernise E. (Kratz) Prahl. On May 28, 1955, Gordon married Elaine "June" Siegmund at St. John Lutheran Church, Luxemburg. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2009. Together they ran a dairy farm in the Montpelier area until retirement. Gordon was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montpelier, where he served on various committees. He was a former member of the Kewaunee County Board in Kewaunee County. His enjoyments included listening to Polka music, watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badger games and travel both in and outside of the United States. Gordon deeply loved his farm, it was where he was born, raised his children and passed it on to his son. His faith and farming were his passion.

Survivors include four children, Robert "Bob" (Lori) Prahl, Luxemburg; Diane (Gerald) Prahl-Derenne, Bellevue; Karen (Tom) Tilkens, New Franken; Brian (Judy) Prahl, Stangelville; three grandchildren, Brad (special friend, Sammi) Prahl, Andy Prahl, Amy (Skip) Anderson; three great grandchildren, Lauren, Alaina and Sawyer; one sister, Dolores Reckelberg, Luxemburg; one brother in law and one sister in law, Don Siegmund, Deloris Siegmund, both of Green Bay, nieces and nephews.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife and parents; two sisters and two brothers in law, Marion Koudelka, Linda (Larry) Seidl, William Reckelberg; six brothers in law and five sisters in law, Robert Siegmund, Earl Siegmund, Bill Siegmund, Pearl Friex, Art (Ruth) Friex, LaVerne Siegmund, Dorothy (Ervine) DeGrave, Harriet (Arnold) Malvetz.

In keeping gatherings to a minimum with the Covid-19 virus, a private family funeral service was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Montpelier with Rev. Dr. Daniel Olson officiating. Burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Prahl Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

A special thank you is extended to the staff of Autumn Fields Assisted Living and Bellin Hospital for their compassionate care given to Gordon.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
