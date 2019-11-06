Services
Brillion
215 South Main Street
Brillion, WI 54110
920-756-2102
Grace Calaway
Grace Ann Calaway


1930 - 2019
Grace Ann Calaway Obituary
Grace Ann Calaway

Denmark - Grace Ann Calaway, age 89, of Denmark, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Scandinavian Court surrounded by her family.

Grace was born on August 26, 1930 in Green Bay, daughter of the late August and Frances (Hoffmann) Vander Linden. On May 28, 1952, she married Peter Calaway at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Wrightstown. He preceded her in death on August 17, 2002. Grace stayed home and took care of her family. She was an amazing cook, baker, and gardener. When she and Peter were older, they enjoyed swimming at the CP Center in Green Bay. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Grace was known for her tortes, Christmas candy, fudge, and pickles, and these were given or brought to almost every family function.

She is survived by her children: Katherine Vander Kinter and special friend Bob Healy, Richard (Brenda), Joan (Mark) Wagner, John (Lori), Betty (Ken) Kupsky, Joseph (Debbi), Peter Jr. and his fiancée Lisa, and Tim (Tracy); 27 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson and another one on the way; siblings and in-laws: Richard (Julaine) Vander Linden, Rodger (Jeannie) Vander Linden, Carl (Ann) Vander Linden, Norbert (Sharon) Vander Linden, Mary (Richard) Rottier, Rose Kramer, Jim (Dianne) Calaway, Sally Calaway, Nancy Calaway, and Bonnie Calaway; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Peter, a grandson: John Paul Bowe; siblings and in-laws: Gerry (Sandy) Vander Linden, Don (Donna) Vander Linden, Ken Vander Linden, Joseph Kramer, Bob Calaway, Patricia (Bob) Goffard, Patrick (June) Calaway, Clara Calaway, Paul Calaway, Louise (Don) Miske, Frank (Mary) Calaway, Mark Calaway, Bob & Arlene Calaway, and other relatives.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Pomeroy. Entombment will be at Knollwood Mausoleum, town of Kossuth.

Friends may call at Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday night, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A prayer service will conclude the evening led by Greg Van Thiel. The visitation will continue on Saturday morning at church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Online condolences may be made.

Because of flower allergies, memorials are appreciated.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Scandinavian Court and to Southern Care for all the loving care they gave Mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
