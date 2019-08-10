|
Grace J. Kaminski
Suamico - Grace J. Kaminski, age 92, peacefully went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Cardinal Ridge in Howard.
Grace was born on January 23, 1927 to the late William and Frances (Kuske) Herr. On December 30, 1944, Grace was united in marriage to Andrew "Andy" Kaminski and they enjoyed almost 68 years together. Andy preceded her in death on June 30, 2012.
She was a loving and energetic mother. She loved to cook and bake. Summer was always enjoyed by picking strawberries, cherries, blackberries and apples then baking her favorite pies. Many happy years were spent at the cottage at Green Lake where she welcomed family and friends. Her grandchildren were always surprised with a special birthday cake.
Grace worked for the Howard-Suamico School District for over 30 years. She was a member of St. Benedict Parish and treasurer of the St. Theresa Altar Society for 40 years. She loved working at the picnics and fish fry's.
Grace is survived by her children: Geraldine (Jim) Corbeille and Ronald Kaminski; grandchildren: Kelly Young, Greg (Kathy) Kaminski and Cody Kaminski; great-grandchildren: Sienna and Whitney Young, Caiden and Colton Kaminski and her brother Norbert Herr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Andy, an infant daughter and her grandchild Chad Corbeille. She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law: Earl and Elsie Herr and her sister-in-law June Herr.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Cardinal Ridge for their warm and loving care. A special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for their loving care during Grace's last days.
Friends and relatives may call on the family on MONDAY, August 12, 2019 from 9 to 10:45 AM at ST. BENEDICT CATHOLIC CHURCH (3370 Deerfield Lane West, Suamico, WI 54173). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
For more information, please visit LegacyFuneralChapels.com or call (920) 498-1118.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019